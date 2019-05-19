Ann Marie’s Fun Run raised over €21,000 for charity

THE countdown is on for Carlow audiences with the thrilling, rip-roaring adventure that is Treasure Island about to make its world debut in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre from 23-25 May.

This brand-new musical, written exclusively and directed by Carlow’s Janice de Bróithe, will be performed by her theatre company Slapdash Theatre with a cast of almost 70 talented locals. Amazingly, this entirely new musical has been written by Janice, based on the famed Robert Louis Stevenson novel Treasure Island, with all the music written especially for this production by its musical director Chris O’Sullivan.

“It is terrifying, it’s the scariest thing I have ever done,” beams a thrilled Janice, while showing all the signs of being more than up for the challenge. “The scale of it is incredibly daunting, but it’s also incredibly exciting. We began rehearsals the first week in February and really the script and the music continued to evolve during rehearsals.

“A lot of the music exists because of stuff that happened during rehearsals, so the entire company has been involved in the creation of the songs. The music Chris has written is just spectacular – it floored us when we heard it,” said Janice.

Set design is by Tadhg McSweeney and lives up to the incredible action-packed adventure that Treasure Island promises to be.

“We have a set that’s a ship that turns into an island … it’s astonishing. Every time I came up with an idea, Tadhg managed to make the idea better than I could have imagined,” said Janice.

Treasure Island tells the story of young Jim Hawkins who discovers a treasure map, then enlists the help of a local squire to get a crew and ship together to locate ‘Treasure Island’. With half the crew really pirates, who want the treasure for themselves, including the infamous Long John Silver, the race is on to see who can claim the treasure.

Jim Hawkins is played by Oisin O’Reilly, Darren Somers plays Long John Silver, Lisa Quinlan is Mrs Hawkins, Fiona Dowling Captain Smollett and Tadhg Ó Griffin is Squire Trelawney.

Slapdash Theatre has organised two fundraising events to help with the cost of staging the show. The first, a table quiz, takes place this Thursday at 8pm in the Irishman’s bar, with the second, a children’s treasure hunt, taking place in Rancho Reilly’s on Sunday 19 May at 3pm.

Treasure Island runs at Visual from Thursday to Saturday, 23-25 May, at 7.30pm, with a matinee performance on the Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are €18, while a family ticket is €60, and they are available from the Visual box office.