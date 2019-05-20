Two arrests following brawl at Tipperary and Waterford match

A couple who terminated their pregnancy after a test suggested the presence of a fatal foetal abnormality want an inquest to take place.

The couple complained to the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street about the abortion which took place in March.

Two tests indicated Edward’s Syndrome, but a third found the unborn baby did not have the genetic disorder.

The complaint surrounds the failure to wait for test results to confirm the abnormality before allowing the termination to proceed.

Caoimhe Haughey is the solicitor for the couple and said they are also to make a formal complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner.

“As a result of discrepancies in documents and medical records that have been forwarded, firstly forwarded to the couple in the first instance, it was discovered that those records were glaringly incomplete,” said Ms Haughey.

“And following a request from me, I’ve been provided with further documentation that I’m not satisfied that it is complete and I now have no choice but to make a complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner.”