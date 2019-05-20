  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Department of Justice launches ‘No Excuses’ sexual harassment and violence awareness radio ad campaign

Department of Justice launches ‘No Excuses’ sexual harassment and violence awareness radio ad campaign

Monday, May 20, 2019

File photo

The Department of Justice and Equality has today launched three new radio ads as part of the ongoing No Excuses campaign to raise awareness of sexual harassment and sexual violence.

The three ads are entitled House Party, Gym and Closing Time and are accompanied by “some of the excuses which people often use to excuse such behaviour when they see it,” according to the department.

“Enough is enough let’s stop excusing sexual harassment and sexual violence” before directing listeners to the department’s website.

“Research has shown that Ireland suffers from disturbingly high levels of sexual harassment and sexual violence,” said Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

“These ads highlight and help people recognise these behaviours and the many precursors to them.

“Research has shown that Ireland suffers from disturbingly high levels of sexual harassment and sexual violence. These ads highlight and help people recognise these behaviours and the many precursors to them.”

The ads are voiced by actors Laura O’Shea, Killian Coyle, Jordanne Jones with the outro from Stephen James Smith.

You can listen to the ads below

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Drug services in Cork notice increase in ‘dangerous injecting practices’

Monday, 20/05/19 - 6:05pm

‘Absolutely blessed’: Kildare dad who battled life-threatening cancer scoops Lotto prize

Monday, 20/05/19 - 5:25pm

Boy, 15, claims he was knocked unconscious during altercation with officers

Monday, 20/05/19 - 5:15pm