Two arrests following brawl at Tipperary and Waterford match

Monday, May 20, 2019

The Government has been warned not to repeat the mistakes of the past when it comes to big investment projects.

Fianna Fáil has called on the State’s financial watchdog to examine the government’s budget figures.

It claims Fine Gael is not being honest about the impact of the cost of big projects like the Children’s Hospital and the National Broadband Plan.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says the spending by this government needs to be more carefully examined.

“I think people want to be told the facts in very plain and clear detail,” said Mr Howlin.

“It’s the public’s money. It’s not the Government’s money. Listening to some Government ministers you’d think they were writing the cheques from their own accounts.

“It is the public money, they want to get value for it and they want to know that we are going to get quality public services.

“They don’t want, certainly, to repeat the mistakes of the past.”

