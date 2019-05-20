Drug services in Cork notice increase in ‘dangerous injecting practices’

Britain’s Prince Charles with his wife Camilla, President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins on a previous trip to Ireland

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have been welcomed to Wicklow by President Michael D Higgins.

The couple’s fifth annual trip to Ireland since 2015 is being made at the request of the British Government and will celebrate the links between the two nations and their people.

They began their two-day visit to Ireland at the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation this morning.

Glencree works to promote peace, reconciliation, and inclusivity in Ireland and Britain.

Charles previously visited the centre in 2002.

A poem written by the late founding member of Glencree, Una O’Higgins O’Malley and written to honour the Prince’s 2002 visit was read by local school children.

Charles and Camilla attended a number of closed sessions that showcase the work of Glencree.

The programmes highlighted spanned the areas of Women in Leadership, Legacy and Young Peacebuilders.