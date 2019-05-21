Emerging artists exhibit their work as part of social farm programme

A FAMILY and their community were once again out in force last week for the Amy Lawler Memorial Road Run, with over 80 vehicles all rarin’ to go. The annual event, which sets off from Tougher’s Restaurant, Dublin Road celebrated its ninth year with a terrific team of volunteers and supporters ensuring the event was, once again, a terrific success.

“It was a great day,” enthused Tracey Lawler of the Amy Lawler Memorial Fund. “We were expecting our numbers to be down because there was a truck show in Waterford the same day, but we had over 80 participants, which was great. All the people who support us every year were there, which we really appreciate,” she added.

“We raised over €7,000, which we’re delighted with. I’d really like to thank our team of volunteers and committee who do Trojan work all year round – we really couldn’t do it without them.”

The road run also coincides with a family fun day, with children enjoying a bouncy castle and face painting, while live music and refreshments encouraged everyone to stay around for the afternoon to enjoy the atmosphere.

Tracey also thanked the motorbike marshals who are vital in ensuring the smooth running of the road run. “It’s the same lads that come every year; we really couldn’t do it without them.”

The Amy Lawler Memorial Fund was established by Amy’s family and friends in the aftermath of her heartbreaking death in January 2011 following a brave battle with cystic fibrosis. The fund helps families who are coping with a loved one facing serious illness, supporting them through their hospital stays and in tackling the added financial strain that living with illness can bring on a family.