Amy Lawler road run raises €7,000

A GROUP of emerging artists from Carlow, Tullow and Bagenalstown recently got the opportunity to exhibit their work.

More than 15 artists from Cairdeas in Tullow, BEAM in Bagenalstown and Skill Base in Carlow recently exhibited a body of work, which was created as part of a ten-week programme on Webb’s social farm at Kilcoole, Rathoe and facilitated by Creative Ireland Carlow through Carlow Arts Office.

The focus for all artwork was an ancient Mass pathway with three large granite stiles along its route, crossing the Webb’s farmland.

The participating artists chose to interpret this imagery through the mediums of painting, sculpture, mosaic, ceramics and photography.

The completed works were exhibited in the Shaw Room at Carlow Library between 8-12 April.

The launch itself took place Monday 8 April and was officiated by Carlow County Council cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue, Creative Ireland Carlow co-ordinator Sinead Dowling and lead artist Simone Webb.

The event itself was well attended by service centre management, staff, members, families and friends and it was a great success. During the week, a steady wave of visitors attended, along with groups of local primary school children, who described the exhibition as being “cool” and “deadly”.

Participants exhibiting work described the project experience as “very good”, with one saying “this really gave me an opportunity to try something new; I really enjoyed this experience”.

Social farming provides groups of people with varied needs of support time get time in a relaxed outdoors working environment.

General arts and crafts will continue to be offered as part of the social farming programme at Webb’s. Liam and Simone have converted a farm outbuilding into a disabled-friendly art studio called Creative Processes, which has proved to be a great addition to the programmes on offer.

If you, a family member or friend is interested in social farming, please contact Gillian McCarthy, social farming development officer for the southeast on 087 2311061.

Alternatively, if you would like to avail of specialised art classes on the Webb’s social farm, please contact them at teachwebb@gmail.com.