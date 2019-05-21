Emerging artists exhibit their work as part of social farm programme

STUDENTS in IT Carlow had one of their exams disrupted last week when a copy of the marking scheme was attached to some of the exams papers. The incident happened last Tuesday, when students sitting the exam in sports rehabilitation and athletic therapy discovered the marking scheme had been accidently attached to some of the papers.

In a statement from IT Carlow, college authorities denied that the incident led to the students resitting the test, as had been reported in some media.

“The exam paper was immediately withdrawn,” the statement said. “As per the institute’s quality assurance process and higher education regulations, two different papers are prepared in advanced for each exam in case of any issue and are approved in advance by the external examiner. There was a 30-minute break while the second paper was brought to the exam hall.”