Some pupils extremely anxious over standardised tests, agree three in four teachers

Two men arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in Tipperary

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Two men have been arrested following a seizure of drugs and money in Tipperary on Monday.

Gardaí in Ballinure were on patrol when they attempted to stop a van.

The van failed to stop and two packages were observed being thrown from the vehicle into a field.

The van stopped a short distance away and Gardaí arrested two men, aged 45 and 22, in connection with the investigation.

The two packages were retrieved and contained Ecstasy tablets – subject to analysis – with an estimated street value of €150,000.

Gardaí said that following on from investigations a number of searches were conducted at residential premises in the Cashel and Killenaule areas.

During the searches, cannabis herb – subject to analysis – with an estimated street value of €400,000 and €21,000 in cash were recovered.

Both men are currently being detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

Separately, gardaí in Carlow arrested a man in relation to a seizure drugs with an estimated street value of €125,000.

