Info board puts historic Urglin church on the map

A CARLOW student enthralled a national audience recently when she spoke with great insight and positivity about living with the condition fibromyalgia. Clodagh Lawlor from Tullow was asked by Arthritis Ireland and Fibro Ireland to speak at the Fibro Summit Conference in the Airport Radisson Blu, specifically on how she manages fibromyalgia as a student.

Clodagh is a student at Carlow College as well as being a very active member of Carlow Fibromyalgia Support Group. Clodagh gave a speech to an audience of 250 people at the conference and also conducted a workshop, generating a really powerful and appreciative response from all who attended.

“It really highlighted how many young people are living with and trying to get through their education while suffering with pain and fatigue,” explained Katharine Potter from Carlow Fibromyalgia Support Group. “Clodagh was able to give advice on the help available and things that can make student life more manageable.”