Calls for Ireland to ban single-use plastics

A full garda investigation is underway now into allegations surrounding registration forms for the supplementary electoral register in County Kerry.

The publication of the register, with around 3,000 additional voters names, was originally due to have taken place on Monday but was put back to Tuesday and has now been delayed further.

The enquiry centres on the Killarney electoral area, it is understood.

The central allegation is that that large numbers of forms, involving up to 200 additional voters, or voters who were changing address, out of around 3,000 on the supplementary register of electors due to be published on Tuesday were stamped without the presence of the voters, as required.

The matter was raised at the meeting of Kerry County Council on Monday where Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was being called on to conduct an “immediate” full investigation into allegations surrounding registration forms for the supplementary electoral register in Co Kerry.

An Garda Siochana confirmed last week, it was carrying out what it termed “preliminary enquires” centring on voter registration forms.

However this has now been upgraded to a full investigation.

GSOC the Garda Ombudsman said it was aware of the matter, but would not comment on whether it was also involved.

On Wednesday morning asked for comment the Garda Press Office confirmed the investigation was underway

“An Garda Síochána are investigating this matter. As this is ongoing we are unable to comment any further,”.

GSOC the Garda Ombudsman said it would not comment on whether it was involved, but confirmed it was aware of the matter.

Meanwhile the Department of Housing and Local Government said proposals to modernise the electoral register currently under consideration include an optional online registration process in parallel with the existing paper based system; the creation of a unique identifier for individuals; proportionate and measures to improve the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of changes to the register information, e.g. in respect of those that are deceased.

The council in Kerry wrote to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Monday following a call from Independent councillor Brendan Cronin of the Killarney Municipal District, seconded by Toireasa Ferris Sinn Fein of Tralee MD for a full garda investigation at the meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Cronin said there were now serious legal issues regarding the validity of the supplementary register of voters in the Killarney municipal district and in the event of a few votes separating candidates, “is wide open to legal challenge”.

He went on to say a full Garda investigation was needed.

The chief executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, said the council had met with An Garda Siochana last week and provided them with the information sought as part of the Garda enquiries.

The council would continue to co-operate “100%”. However any investigation was for the gardai, the chief executive stressed.