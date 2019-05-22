Clodagh addressed fibromyalgia summit

THE rich history of Urglin church is shared not only by its parishioners but the many visitors who call to this historic house of worship, thanks to a new information board.

The board details the history of this Church of Ireland chapel, its connection with the Duckett family of Duckett’s Grove and its nearby Urglin Centre, formerly Rutland National School.

Cllrs Fergal Browne and Andrea Dalton donated some of their funding to provide the information board, while Rev David White and parishioner Donald Daly worked together to provide the detailed information contained within the new board.

“I was at the church last year and met a couple from France in the car park who asked me about the history of the church. Then I also met a German group who had been to the Browneshill Dolmen and were on their way to Duckett’s Grove and saw the church as they were passing and decided to call in,” explained Donald.

“I suppose like everyone on holiday, they do call into places of interest and it’s important to have the information there for people,” he added. Donald adds that it’s not just for tourists, as many local people and parishioners, despite being very familiar with the beautiful Urglin church, may be unaware of its fascinating history.

“We are very grateful to cllrs Browne and Dalton for providing the funding and would really like to acknowledge them both,” he added.

The two councillors have also provided funding for a similar information board at Staplestown Church of Ireland.