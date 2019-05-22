Labour and the Greens to join protests by other groups against Donald Trump during Ireland trip

Man injured in reported explosion in Donegal

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

One man has been taken to hospital following a reported explosion at a Co Donegal car yard.

The incident happened around 11.30am at Donegal Car Breakers at Bonagee outside Letterkenny.

A number of ambulances and fire tenders rushed to the scene following reports of the explosion.

Eye-witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and a plume of smoke coming from the area.

One man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance but his condition is not yet known.

A full investigation into the cause of the incident has been launched.

