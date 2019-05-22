Labour and the Greens to join protests by other groups against Donald Trump during Ireland trip

The terms of reference and membership of a review group into the running of University Hospital Waterford mortuary has been compiled.

The hospital has been at the centre of controversy for the last month after pathologists warned of cramped conditions.

They claimed deceased bodies were placed in the corridor where they risked leaking.

The report is expected to be finished by September, when it will be given to the Department of Health.

A tender has been issued by the HSE to build a new mortuary at Waterford University Hospital.

The warning came in the form of a letter last month by four consultant pathologists.

They said the controversy had caused “unspeakable trauma” to the families of those who have died.

The letter, first reported in the Waterford News and Star, also raised concerns over the lack of sufficient refrigeration at UHW were raised with the head of the South-South-West Hospital Group in October.