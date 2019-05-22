Mix-up over exam paper but no resit at IT Carlow

WITH new locations and new faces in the Tullow Municipal District for Friday’s local elections, it’s probably the most transformed area following last year’s boundary review.

The traditional Tullow Electoral Area, last seen at the 2009 local elections, has been re-imagined this time to also include areas like Myshall, parts of Tinryland, Ballon, Rathoe, Kildavin and Clonegal, as well as its traditional areas of Tullow, Hacketstown and Rathvilly.

The shake-up has forced some hard decisions on a number of the ten candidates this time around, with three current councillors moving along with their home turf into Tullow Municipal District. Among them is Independent councillor Charlie Murphy, whose Myshall heartland is now in this Tullow area. He’ll be hoping to emulate his poll-topping success in 2014 this Friday.

Sinn Féin’s cllr Jim Deane also runs in the Tullow Municipal District. Hailing from Tinryland, this parish has felt the pinch of the boundary changes more than anywhere else; in fact, the broader Tinryland area forms part of all three municipal districts in the county. However, cllr Deane polled exceptionally well when first elected back in 2014 and would be hoping to also capture the strong Sinn Féin leanings in this Tullow area.

Fine Gael is running three candidates: sitting councillors Brian O’Donoghue and John Murphy as well as newcomer Maria Ansboro (née Murphy).

For cllr O’Donoghue, it’s his second time going before the Tullow electorate, having generated huge support on his first outing in 2014. For the 2019 local elections, cllr Murphy moves from Muinebheag into the Tullow area along with his home base of Ballon. Well known, particularly among the farming community in Tullow, he is also expected to do well this time around.

New candidate and Tullow native Ms Ansboro hopes she can make it a clean sweep for Fine Gael in Tullow.

Fianna Fáil is running two candidates: long-standing councillor John Pender and newcomer John McDonald. This Friday, cllr Pender contests his seventh local election and is hoping experience will once again find favour with voters. John McDonald from the Fighting Cocks is hopeful that his track record of working in his community and within his local GAA club will also see him over the line.

The Labour Party’s William Paton is also on the ticket and would be seen positively for re-election. Another seasoned politician, he generates a consistently good first-preference vote and also has proved incredibly transfer-friendly over previous elections.

Helena Byrne from Tinnahinch runs for Renua Ireland. A very capable and credible candidate, she is the party’s only contender in the county and Ms Byrne is hopeful of becoming Renua’s first Co Carlow-based councillor.

Billy Nolan from Ballon is running as an Independent. When it comes to elections Billy is certainly a seasoned campaigner, having run a number of local and general elections in the past. He’s hoping that this time he can make the break-through on the local scene.