Council moves to allocate more affordable housing

SAVE our service. That was the message from RehabCare service users and their families in light of a closure threat to its centre at Killeshin Road, Carlow.

RehabCare has given 12 months’ notice to the HSE that it will withdraw all services nationwide due to a funding shortfall. While negotiations continue with the HSE, RehabCare held a coffee morning to campaign for funding last Friday, which prompted a great turnout from families, the local community, election candidates and senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

RehabCare provides services for 37 people with disabilities from Carlow and the surrounding areas with a staff of ten along with CE workers. It promotes the health and wellbeing of service users by providing vital social outlets for them. People have the opportunity to go on trips, take part in the annual theatre show and take up work opportunities.

“There would be a significant gap if the service was gone. You are supporting people to live their lives to their full potential,” said RehabCare Carlow manager Sharon Fox.

RehabCare also has a community hub on the O’Brien Road that facilitates people looking for employment who want to be part of the community.

“We are concerned with the situation at the moment, but we are hopeful that an agreement can happen,” said Sharon.

There are plenty of great characters and a lovely warm atmosphere at the centre. There is wonderful camaraderie between services users and staff and it’s hard to leave the place without a smile on your face.

Larry Nolan has been attending RehabCare for 20 years after an accident. The Maganey man has always had an interest in gardening and can use his green fingers in the centre’s garden. “We have a polytunnel and we grow potatoes, cabbage, radishes, Brussel sprouts, onions, parsnips and beetroot,” he explained.

He has made some great friendship at RehabCare.

The 65-year-old has suffered health issues and he said that staff and the services have been an invaluable support. “If the place was to go, we would have nothing,” he said. “It’s wrong what’s happening. They are trying to get at the most vulnerable.”

Tinryland’s Brigid Delaney, who has been attending Rehab for 43 years, had a similar viewpoint: “It’s a like a family here. It’s a second family for me,” said the 65-year-old. “It scares me to death, to be honest (that it may close). What would I do at home?”

Every week, she joins a community knitting group in Graiguecullen, where there is a cup of tea and a chat. There is also Slimming World as well as fitness and literacy programmes at RehabCare.

Graiguecullen’s Eoin Harte has cerebral palsy and has been coming to the service for years. The centre allows him to make a contribution to his community. The 33-year-old is health and safety officer at RehabCare and doesn’t miss much when it comes to spotting hazards. He also volunteers with Visual.

His mother Áine said: “Here, it’s an extension of Eoin’s live. It’s his reason to get up in the morning like able-bodied people who go to work.”

At RehabCare, he has friends independent of his family and life outside the home.

Life for Eoin and others would be very empty without RehabCare, said Áine.

“I just feel the idea of this service not being here … it’s not just the service being gone, but individuals are going to wake up wondering what they are going to do today.”

Supporters in Carlow are being urged to contact their TDs and senators to express how much the service means to them, as intensive 11th hour talks with its main funder, the HSE, continue this week.

Nationally, RehabCare urgently needs €2 million to continue providing its services. It currently receives €63 million in funding from the HSE. Reasons for the deficit include higher care costs of people, meeting new HIQA and HSE requirements and the upgrading of its property.

As it stands, RehabCare would terminate almost 150 services across the county, catering for 3,000 people.