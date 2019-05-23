Cork Gardaí search for boy last seen over two weeks ago

Thursday, May 23, 2019

A young teenage boy has gone missing from his home in Cork city.

Gardaí in Mayfield are asking for help to find 14-year-old Danny Coffey who is missing from Glanmire, Cork.

Danny was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 8, at Ryans Supervalu, Hazelwood, Glanmire.

He is described as being five foot five inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit and white runners.

Anyone who has seen Danny or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 – 4558510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Danny Coffey.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ballymun gardaí seize guns, ammunition and drugs in three-day operation

Thursday, 23/05/19 - 10:15pm

Cork City Marathon going greener with reduction in single-use plastics

Thursday, 23/05/19 - 7:05pm

Paschal Donohoe: No-deal Brexit risks ‘building’

Thursday, 23/05/19 - 6:45pm