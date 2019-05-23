Closure threat hangs over Rehab facility

MOVES have been made by Carlow Co Council to help allocate more affordable housing in the future.

Cllr Fergal Browne welcomed the council’s presentation of a draft approved allocation priority scheme at the last council meeting. The scheme will help the council allocate affordable housing in the future.

“Affordable housing is badly-needed in Carlow for those who exceed the income levels for social housing (€27,500),” said the Fine Gael councillor. “The national housing agency have some land banks at Tinryland, Paupish Lane, Tullow Road, Hacketstown and Rathvilly and these are suitable for affordable housing schemes, but I would appeal to landowners who may have other suitable sites to make contact with Carlow County Council,” said cllr Browne.

Expressions of interest from approved housing bodies have also been sought to develop affordable housing in Carlow and decisions on these are due shortly.

“The draft scheme looks at issues such as the length of time applicants are living in Carlow and the distance they live from where they work and also if their children are going to schools locally,” cllr Browne explained.

“The findings of the recent commuter study carried out were used when working out these distances and, with over 6,500 commuters leaving Carlow every day, this information is very important.

“Many questions remain to be answered on this affordable housing allocation model, but it is important that when and if an affordable housing scheme is built that we can begin the process of allocating the houses,” said cllr Browne.