Clinton Darcy

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old in Dublin.

Clinton Darcy (also known as Clinton Kanda) was last seen in the Clondalkin area around 7pm on Monday.

He is described as approximately 5ft 9 in height, of stocky build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01 6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.