Gardaí appeal for help locating teen last seen in Clondalkin

File photo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an armed robbery at a post office in Co Cork this morning.

Two men armed with what is believed to be a handgun and an iron bar entered the post office at Little Island around 9.30am.

They threatened staff and left the scene with a small sum of cash.

The two men were left the scene in a black 05C car which has damage on either side, gardaí say.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No staff member was injured during the incident.