  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí arrest 16 in 32 searches in crackdown on crime in Drogheda

Gardaí arrest 16 in 32 searches in crackdown on crime in Drogheda

Thursday, May 23, 2019

Gardaí in Drogheda have arrested 16 people and seized five cars today.

Officers carried out 32 searches as part of Operation Stratus investigating criminality in the Drogheda Garda District.

It comes as a gang feud in Drogheda escalated recently which has resulted in more than 70 incidents directly connected to the violent feud there since last summer.

Thirty houses were searched in the District which resulted in 14 arrests on foot of outstanding warrants, resulting in all 14 being brought before the courts.

Another two men, aged 23 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of the commission of criminal acts within the Drogheda Garda District in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old man was charged and taken before Dundalk District Court while the 23-year-old man remains in custody in Drogheda Garda Station.

Two separate searches were conducted under The Misuse of Drugs Act.

Also, five vehicles were seized during the operation while 35 on-the-spot penalty notices for various roads traffic offences were issued.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Cork City Marathon going greener with reduction in single-use plastics

Thursday, 23/05/19 - 7:05pm

Paschal Donohoe: No-deal Brexit risks ‘building’

Thursday, 23/05/19 - 6:45pm

‘Deeply disappointed’ Fine Gael TD defies party instructions with canvass in Cork and Tipperary

Thursday, 23/05/19 - 6:15pm