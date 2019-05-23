Luxury watches among the haul collected by CAB in West Dublin

  • Home >
Insurance costs among the biggest hurdles for voluntary sector to overcome

Thursday, May 23, 2019

The Wheel’s National Charity Summit takes place at Croke Park

Insurance costs, compliance obligations and funding shortfalls are just some of the big issues facing Ireland’s voluntary sector.

These issues will be discussed as part of The Wheel’s National Charity Summit at Croke Park.

The event is the largest ever gathering of community and voluntary clubs and associations in the country.

Chief Executive of The Wheel, Deirdre Garvey, says charities here are facing very real threats:

“(Something) impacting people in charities would be the really high levels of cost of insurance.

“(Another) challenge would be the funding relationships that post-recession haven’t gone back to the levels that we now see are needed.”

