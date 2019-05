The Breitling watches seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau. Picture: Twitter / GardaInfo

Two Breitling watches have been seized along with documentation, mobile phones, computers and hard drives after a search operation by the Criminal Assets Bureau in West Dublin.

The operation is targeting an organised crime group, according to a statement from the Garda Press Office.

The search was supported by the Armed Support Unit.

The CAB is also conducting inquiries at a number of other locations in the Dublin area relating to the purchase of property.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí say.