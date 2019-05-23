Cork City Marathon going greener with reduction in single-use plastics

  • Home >
Thursday, May 23, 2019

Revenue officers have seized illegal fuel, cigarettes and alcohol during the search of a house in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Gardaí and Revenue’s Customs Service are targeting mineral oil laundering and tobacco tax fraud.

They seized 14,000 litres of illicit mineral oil, two vans containing apparatus and goods for use in oil laundering, and three industrial bulk containers of diesel sludge.

54 kilograms of unstamped roll your own tobacco with a market value of more than €30,000 and 11 litres of counterfeit vodka were also seized.

A man in his 50s was questioned, and investigations are ongoing.

