Luxury watches among the haul collected by CAB in West Dublin

Ten local authorities across Ireland to roll of free public Wi-Fi programme

Thursday, May 23, 2019

Ten local authorities around Ireland are to roll out Wifi4EU hot spots in the coming months.

In total, 22 hotspots will be funded in Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, South Dublin, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Under the scheme, the successful local authorities will receive EU Commission grants worth 15-thousand euro each to install wi-fi transmitters in public urban areas.

The WiFi4EU programme means that local authorities receive vouchers worth €15,000 which they can use to cover equipment and installation costs for Wi-Fi hotspots in public areas,” explained Grace Bolton from the EU Commission office in Ireland.

“This means that members of the public who wish to enjoy their common spaces such as town squares, public libraries and public parks, should be able to access free, high-quality Wi-Fi,” she added.

