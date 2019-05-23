Gardaí appeal for help locating teen last seen in Clondalkin

A third man was arrested yesterday by gardaí investigating the recovery of a firearm during an intelligence-led operation in Ballyfermot earlier this week.

The man was detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Kilmainham Garda Station and has since been charged in connection with the case and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court today.

Two men aged 47 and 52 years arrested at the time of the search were released without charge from custody on Wednesday evening. Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force carried out the search.