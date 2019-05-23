Luxury watches among the haul collected by CAB in West Dublin

Picture supplied by RNLI

Baltimore RNLI carried out a medical evacuation last night from Heir Island off the coast of West Cork.

Following a request from the Coast Guard, they provided medical assistance and evacuation to a woman on Heir Island who had sustained injuries following a fall.

After arriving at the pier on the island at 8.50pm and returning to Baltimore 20 minutes later, the volunteer lifeboat crew then handed the casualty over to the care of HSE Ambulance crew.

“Baltimore lifeboat is often called upon to safely transport casualties between the islands and mainland, and our volunteer crews are trained in casualty care,” explained Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer.

“If you find yourself in need of medical assistance, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. We wish the casualty a full recovery.”

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Helm Jerry Smith and crew members Kieran Collins, Micheal Cottrell and Ian Lynch.