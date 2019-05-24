Eimear on board of top pharma company

Charities benefit from Aldi fund

Thursday, May 23, 2019

FOUR Carlow charities have benefited to the tune of €2,000 from Aldi’s Community Grants Programme in the last 12 months.

The Irish Wheelchair Association, Saplings Special School, Forward Steps Resource Centre and Queen of the Universe National School each received a €500 bursary, donated by one of Aldi’s four Carlow stores.

Pictured receiving their Aldi buraries are representatives from the Irish Wheelchair Association Carlow, Molly Kirwan of Forward Steps Resource Centre and Cathal Cole from Queen of the Universe NS

Now in its third year, hundreds of charities nationwide have been supported by Aldi’s Community Grants Programme, with more than €200,000 donated. The initiative gives each Aldi employee the opportunity to nominate a local charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation for support. Nominated charities are assessed according to a defined selection criteria, with the organisation deemed the most worthwhile receiving a €500 donation from Aldi. Each of Aldi’s 137 stores nationwide allocates a bursary.

By Suzanne Pender
