Eimear on board of top pharma company

FOUR Carlow charities have benefited to the tune of €2,000 from Aldi’s Community Grants Programme in the last 12 months.

The Irish Wheelchair Association, Saplings Special School, Forward Steps Resource Centre and Queen of the Universe National School each received a €500 bursary, donated by one of Aldi’s four Carlow stores.

Now in its third year, hundreds of charities nationwide have been supported by Aldi’s Community Grants Programme, with more than €200,000 donated. The initiative gives each Aldi employee the opportunity to nominate a local charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation for support. Nominated charities are assessed according to a defined selection criteria, with the organisation deemed the most worthwhile receiving a €500 donation from Aldi. Each of Aldi’s 137 stores nationwide allocates a bursary.