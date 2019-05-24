Charities benefit from Aldi fund

RATHVILLY native Eimear Moloney has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of Chanelle Pharma, one of Ireland’s most successful pharmaceutical manufacturing companies.

Eimear, who is the daughter of Brid and the late Michael Moloney, who taught in Rathvilly National School, attended Tullow Community School. The youngest of seven children, she qualified as a chartered accountant and holds an MSc in investments and treasury from Dublin City University as well as a diploma in company direction from the Institute of Directors in Ireland.

Commenting on her appointment, Eimear said: “Michael Burke is one of Ireland’s most successful entrepreneurs and the growth of Chanelle Pharma is a fantastic story. I am delighted to join the board of Chanelle Pharma at this exciting time in the company’s history and to work with Michael as he continues to expand the company.

“Chanelle Pharma is an Irish success that has brought valuable employment to Loughrea and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Announcing Eimear’s appointment to the board, managing director Mr Burke said: “I am delighted to welcome Eimear to the board. She has extensive experience working with global companies and her knowledge of operations and people management will be very beneficial to us as we scale the company for growth. I look forward to the benefit of her counsel in the years ahead.”