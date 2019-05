Gardaí and Revenue Officers have seized around €33,000 worth of MDMA in Dublin today.

The MDMA seized today. Pic: Revenue

Officers, taking part in an intelligence-led operation, searched a house in Dollymount and found around 560 grams of the drug.

A 23-year old Irish man was arrested at the scene by Gardai.

He was brought to Raheny Garda station where he is being questioned under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.