Ladies’ tea day raised almost €5,000 for Alzheimer’s Society

A 17-YEAR-OLD student has just been crowned Miss Carlow after she wowed a panel of judges at the Miss Carlow competition in The Set Theatre, Kilkenny on Friday night.

Natalia Nykiel from Graiguecullen, a transition year student in St Leo’s College, Carlow, was deemed the fairest of them all after beating 13 other hopefuls to take the hotly-contested title.

She’ll go forward to the Miss Ireland final that’s taking place in Dublin in September, while three other young women who were runners-up – Anya Weedon from Clonmore, Saoirse Byrne from Ballinkillen and Michelle McNally from Bagenalstown – are through to the semi-final in July at The Helix Theatre in Dublin.

The event, at which Emma McEvoy was also crowned Miss Kilkenny, was organised by stylist Fiona Foley and her partner Chris Kavanagh, who’s a columnist with The Nationalist.

“All of the girls looked fantastic and absolutely loved being on stage,” a delighted Fiona revealed. “It’s not an easy thing to get up there and perform and talk in front of 300 people, but they did it so well. They blew it all out of the water – they were amazing. That’s no mean feat.

“They did themselves proud and had fun on the night, that’s the main thing for us. This is the fifth year Chris and I have organised this and it’s getting bigger and better every year. Hosting the Miss Carlow and Miss Kilkenny together really gives it momentum. We’ve already had girls asking us about the next one.”

And Chris added: “Everyone seemed to have a great night. The girls looked fantastic and they really enjoyed it. That’s what’s important to us.”

The sell-out show was hosted by Brendan Hennessy, while entertainment was provided by the Mount Sion Choir and Vesper Dance, a local dance troupe.