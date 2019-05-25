Concerns raised over traffic at summit of Everest as death toll rises

The sorting of votes in the European and Local Elections will get underway at 9am this morning.
The European election counts for Ireland’s three constituencies will not start until tomorrow morning.
A Europe-wide embargo means results cannot be declared until 10pm tomorrow night.
Counting in the mayoral plebiscites is set to get underway on Monday in the three affected cities – Cork, Limerick and Waterford.
There has been a huge surge in support for the Green Party according to the exit poll for the local and European elections.
It is on course to see a candidate elected in all three European constituencies.
Ciarán Cuffe looks likely to top the poll with 23% of the vote in Dublin.
Meanwhile Saoirse McHugh in Midlands North West and Grace O’Sullivan in Ireland South are well placed to become MEPs.
The Green Party also pulled in 9% of the vote in the local elections according to the exit poll.
There is mixed news for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.
Fine Gael is well placed to pick up two potential seats in Midlands North West, but may lose one in Ireland South.
Fianna Fáil’s 10-year MEP drought in Dublin looks set to be over with Barry Andrews on course for a seat but they could miss out once again in Midlands North West.
It also looks mixed for Sinn Féin.
Likely to retain all three MEP seats with a lower vote than last time, but polling just 12% in the locals.
All the MEP polling must be taken with a pinch of salt though.
There is little between many candidates and a large 4% margin of error on the exit poll.
The official RTÉ-TG4-Red C exit poll included more than 3,000 people nationwide.
The poll was split into three separate constituencies – Ireland South, Midlands North West and Dublin – in order to capture the likely results to be confirmed over the weekend.
The poll states:
The local election projections: