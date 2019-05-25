Elections2019: FG hit out at ‘absent’ Micheál Martin in Cork local election campaigns

The first elected councillor in Dublin City has pledged to press for better housing and cycle facilities after topping the poll and becoming the country’s first Irish-Chinese local representative.

Green candidate Hazel Chu elected as first Irish-Chinese councillor) chats with a her delighted mother, Stella Choi. Pic: Juno McEnroe twitter

The Green Party’s Hazel Chu won more than double the quota in Pembroke and was elected with 4,069 votes, amid cheers at the count centre from supporters, family and her partner, fellow-councillor Patrick Costello.

Welcoming her win, party leader Eamon Ryan said he hoped the Greens would elect between eight to nine councillors in the city and would go on to form a “rainbow alliance” with other like-minded groups.

Speaking after her win, Ms Chu said she was “relieved and overwhelmed” and also looking forward to some sleep after campaigning in the local elections.

The party’s national coordinator also pointed out that the Greens had been polling just 2% to 3% just three months ago but knew there was a “green wave” on the way, with so much concern around the need for action on issues such as climate change.

Ms Chu also called for cross cooperation in Dublin City Council. She said she wanted more affordable housing, such as cost-rental schemes in the city area.

Moreover, better infrastructure was needed for cyclists, she added.

Mr Ryan, praising the win, said the party could have won two seats with the support in the Pembroke ward.

“We are going to have a good day all over the country.”

He said he wanted newly elected Green councillors to consider a civic charter or alliance with other councillors, which he called a potential “rainbow coalition”.

Mr Ryan predicted the party could win up to nine seats of the 63 in Dublin City.

Early exit polls have predicted the Greens could win up to 9% of votes across the country and even three seats across the MEP constituencies.

Mr Ryan said there were now “solid votes” there for the next general election.