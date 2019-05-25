LIVE BLOG: CARLOW LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 – THE COUNT

  • Home >
Saturday, May 25, 2019

Sorting of votes at St Laurence O’Toole AC this morning

 

 

 

 

13.43

Final Carlow tally has Fintan Phelan (FF) screaming ahead to top the poll

 

13.10

Things will begin to ratchet up from 2pm when counting is set to get underway at Askea Boys NS

 

13.05

Worth taking all tallies with a pinch of salt but generally they give us a good steer on things

 

13.02

Final Bagenalstown tally has sitting councillor Denis Foley (FG) potentially losing his seat

 

12.58

These figures are based on 68% of Carlow boxes, 86% of Bagenalstown boxes and 39% of Tullow boxes.

 

12.52

Some tallies for you based on boxes open so far

 

12.15pm

As votes are still being sorted, have a read of what our own Suzanne Pender had to say about the Carlow Local Electoral Area. https://carlow-nationalist.ie/2019/05/25/all-to-play-for-in-scaled-down-carlow-district/

 

 

10.46

Early tallies show Charlie Murphy (Ind) doing very well in the Tullow Local Electoral Area.

 

10.35am

Hi folks, it’s that time again! We are live at St Laurence O’Toole AC where boxes have been opened and votes are being sorted. We will be posting throughout the day as council seats are filled so stay tuned.

