LIVE BLOG: CARLOW LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 – THE COUNT

13.43

Final Carlow tally has Fintan Phelan (FF) screaming ahead to top the poll

13.10

Things will begin to ratchet up from 2pm when counting is set to get underway at Askea Boys NS

13.05

Worth taking all tallies with a pinch of salt but generally they give us a good steer on things

13.02

Final Bagenalstown tally has sitting councillor Denis Foley (FG) potentially losing his seat

12.58

These figures are based on 68% of Carlow boxes, 86% of Bagenalstown boxes and 39% of Tullow boxes.

12.52

Some tallies for you based on boxes open so far

12.15pm

As votes are still being sorted, have a read of what our own Suzanne Pender had to say about the Carlow Local Electoral Area. https://carlow-nationalist.ie/2019/05/25/all-to-play-for-in-scaled-down-carlow-district/

If you are wondering what is happening to your votes in Carlow at present, the different ballots are being sorted into piles for #LE19 #DivorceRef and #EP2019 with divorce counted here then local moved next door counted later today and Euros go to cork to be counted tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Uid3wzmLx0 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 25, 2019

10.46

Early tallies show Charlie Murphy (Ind) doing very well in the Tullow Local Electoral Area.

10.35am

Hi folks, it’s that time again! We are live at St Laurence O’Toole AC where boxes have been opened and votes are being sorted. We will be posting throughout the day as council seats are filled so stay tuned.