Three workers hospitalised following gas leak at Cork plant

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation.

The man was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity linked to the New IRA in Co Tyrone.

Police in the North arrested the man earlier this morning in the Strabane area under the Terrorism Act.

He was also arrested in connection with an attempted paramilitary-style attack in the Ballycolman area in December.

Police believe the attack was carried out on behalf of the Irish Republican Movement.