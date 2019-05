An off-duty Garda has died after getting into difficulty while diving off Wexford’s Hook Head.

The father of four in his forties was taking part in an underwater search for a fisherman who went missing from a trawler off the Saltee Islands yesterday morning.

The alert was raised shortly after noon today as he returned to the surface after a dive.

He was treated by colleagues at the scene and airlifted to University Hospital Waterford where he has since been pronounced dead.