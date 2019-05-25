Three workers hospitalised following gas leak at Cork plant

304 drivers were caught speeding in the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day.
Gardaí and GoSafe began their speed enforcement operation yesterday morning, and up to 200,000 vehicles were checked.
It ended at 7am today.
Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau said “We would like to thank the 195,768 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit and would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits”.
One driver in county Laois was caught travelling at 153 kilometres an hour on the M7.
58 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year and the National Slow Down Day aims to reduce the figure.
Below are some notable detections over the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day: