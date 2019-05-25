Three workers hospitalised following gas leak at Cork plant

  • Home >
Over 300 drivers caught speeding during National Slow Down Day

Saturday, May 25, 2019

304 drivers were caught speeding in the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day.

Gardaí and GoSafe began their speed enforcement operation yesterday morning, and up to 200,000 vehicles were checked.

It ended at 7am today.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau said “We would like to thank the 195,768 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit and would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits”.

One driver in county Laois was caught travelling at 153 kilometres an hour on the M7.

58 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year and the National Slow Down Day aims to reduce the figure.

Below are some notable detections over the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day:

  • 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin 4 Dublin
  • 81km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R102 Griffith Avenue Dublin9 Dublin
  • 79km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445 Ballymany Newbridge Kildare
  • 154km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Kilmona Grenagh Cork
  • 115km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N55 Auburn Glasson Westmeath
  • 143km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N26 Ballynahaglish Ballina Mayo
  • 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R556 Montanagay Abbeydorney Kerry
  • 138km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Killineer Louth
  • 82km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N54 Cornecassa Demesne Monaghan Monaghan
  • 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Mt Kennedy Demesne Newtownmountkennedy Wicklow
  • 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R198 Aghadegnan Longford Longford
  • 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the M7 Lewistown Naas Kildare

