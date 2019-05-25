Three workers hospitalised following gas leak at Cork plant

File photo

A search is continuing this morning for a fisherman missing off the Wexford Coast.

The 45-year-old man was reported missing from the Ellie Adhlamh by his crewmates after they could not find him on board yesterday morning.

The alarm was raised at about 6am and a search involving the coastguard helicopter, Rosslare Harbour and Kilmore Quay RNLI boats and was launched.

The search resumed earlier this morning, and a coastline search is also expected to begin later today.

“The lifeboat from Rosslare was out all day from about 6am until 10pm last night with the crew changed at about 5pm,” said Jamie Ryan from Rosslare RNLI.

“The search is ongoing this morning, they left the harbour at about 8am and they will remain out there until either the coast guard stands them down or has further instructions for them.”