Fire brigade tackle fire at Cork City restaurant

Stryker Medical Devices

Three staff from the Stryker Medical Devices plant at Carrigtwohill in Cork have been hospitalised and the plant has been evacuated after what is described as the escape of gas at around 1am today.

Stryker’s emergency plan was activated and the three workers were rushed to Cork University Hospital for treatment after complaining of nausea, headaches and sore eyes.

Units of the Cork County Fire Service from Midleton and Cobh along with a control unit from Bandon spent over four hours making the site safe.

Stryker says the company will launch an investigation of the incident as will the Health and Safety Authority.