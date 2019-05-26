At least one incumbent will bite the dust in Bagenalstown

A SCRIPT featuring original music was recently performed completely ‘as Gaeilge’ by a group of talented pupils, many of whom started school without English, never mind our native tongue.

Little wonder then that Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow blew the judges away to win the all-Ireland title in their category at the recent Féile Scoildrámaíochta.

Pupils from both fourth classes at the school performed Luithríona, their unique adaptation of Cinderella, featuring their own script and some original musical compositions.

The all-Ireland drama festival attracted huge interest all over the country, with performances entirely as Gaeilge for all age categories.

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál was originally awarded a gradam at the Carlow final of Féile Scoildrámaíochta and from there swas elected to perform at the Leinster finals in Mullingar. In Mullingar, the girls again impressed the judges to secure a place in the all-Ireland final and then they went one better by winning the national title.

“We really are over the moon,” said school principal Bernie Murphy. “It was such a sweet victory for them. I think the judges were surprised by the amount of original material and for a lot of the main characters they would have joined our school without English, so to be now performing in Irish was just brilliant.”

Luithríona was directed by Scoil Mhuire gan Smál teachers Clare Dunne and Melíosa Walshe, who put in Trojan work to ensure the girls were performance-ready.

Last week, representatives from the school travelled to Croke Park to receive their all-Ireland Féile Scoildrámaíochta from minister of state for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht Seán Kyne.

Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuarisc also received national honours at the All-Ireland Féile Scoildrámaíochta, winning a Genesis award in their category for An seo mór, the school’s adaptation of The Greatest Showman.