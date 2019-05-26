Bridge congress was a fantastic success

Thursday, May 23, 2019

AROUND 1,500 card players converged for the seventh annual Carlow International Bridge Congress recently. The very best of Irish bridge players descended on the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Friday and Sunday 3-5 May for the event.

The weekend catered not just for serious bridge players but those starting off as well in a series of various competitions. The congress kicked off with an opening reception attended by Peter O’Meara (president of the Contract Bridge Association of Ireland) and mayor of Carlow Ken Murnane.

At the Bridge Congress reception were Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Sheila Gallagher (founder and president of Carlow Bridge Congress), Peter O’Meara (president, Contract Bridge Association of Ireland), cllr Andrea Dalton and mayor of Carlow Ken Murnane
Photos: michaelorourkephoto.ie

Local hotels and B&Bs were booked solid over the conference.

“It went great, a tremendous success,” said Shelia Gallagher, president of the Carlow International Bridge Congress. “This is our seventh year and we have never had a bad year.”

Carlow Tourism provided a free bus to bridge players on Saturday to allow them visit Carlow. “They shopped until they dropped,” remarked Shelia. “The event is very good for the town, with players staying over for two nights.”

Comments are closed.

By Michael Tracey
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

All-Ireland drama title for Scoil Mhuire pupils

Sunday, 26/05/19 - 10:21am

At least one incumbent will bite the dust in Bagenalstown

Saturday, 25/05/19 - 3:24pm

Work on bridge in Tullow is slammed as ‘a shambles’

Saturday, 25/05/19 - 1:20pm