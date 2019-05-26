All-Ireland drama title for Scoil Mhuire pupils

AROUND 1,500 card players converged for the seventh annual Carlow International Bridge Congress recently. The very best of Irish bridge players descended on the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Friday and Sunday 3-5 May for the event.

The weekend catered not just for serious bridge players but those starting off as well in a series of various competitions. The congress kicked off with an opening reception attended by Peter O’Meara (president of the Contract Bridge Association of Ireland) and mayor of Carlow Ken Murnane.

Local hotels and B&Bs were booked solid over the conference.

“It went great, a tremendous success,” said Shelia Gallagher, president of the Carlow International Bridge Congress. “This is our seventh year and we have never had a bad year.”

Carlow Tourism provided a free bus to bridge players on Saturday to allow them visit Carlow. “They shopped until they dropped,” remarked Shelia. “The event is very good for the town, with players staying over for two nights.”