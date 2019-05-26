Man arrested after €200k worth of drugs seized in Finglas

Ciaran Cuffe

Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe has topped the poll in the Dublin constituency.

Mr Cuffe received 63,849 first preference votes but fell short of the quota of 72,790.

Frances Fitzgerald (FG) polled in second (59,067) ahead of Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews (51,4120).

In the four-seat constituency, Clare Daly is in fourth after the first round after receiving 42,305. Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan is in fifth with 39,387.

“It has been an extraordinary 48 hours as those close to me will know,” Mr Cuffe told RTÉ, just minutes after topping the poll

“I think what we are seeing this evening on the first count is looking good and it reflects the extraordinary success we have seen for Green candidates running for local authorities up and down the country.

“It is looking as though we will have a Green voice for Ireland in Brussels for the first time this century.”

Tony Bosco Louth was eliminated after finishing last and his votes will be redistributed.

Mark Mullan was eliminated after the second count.

Labour candidate Alex White admitted he needs “a miracle” to get elected. He was speaking after the fourth count where he was on 18,350 votes in seventh place.

Count 6

Andrews 51997

Boylan 40045

Brien 11370

Cuffe 64853

Daly 43400

Durkan 16733

Fitzgerald 59448

Gannon 21002

Gilroy 8511

Higgins 11434

ODoherty 8661

White 18942

ELIMINATED:

HARROLD, Rita (SPBP)

RYAN, Éilis (WP)

MURPHY, Eamonn

KELLY, Hermann

McNIFFE, Aisling

MULLAN, Mark

LOWTH, Tony Bosco