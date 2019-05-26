‘Stick your co-living up your a**e’: Protesters target Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy at Dublin count centre

Galway local election candidate Patrick Feeney has won just one vote in the local elections.

The former Aer Lingus worker and Independent candidate ran on a platform that included the publication of a number of health reports, improvements to local bus services and bus shelters, and the development of a light rail system in Galway.

The platform does not seem to have captured the imagination of the electorate however, with just one first preference vote recorded for Mr Feeney.

He previously contested the 2016 general election in Galway West, where he won 22 first preference votes. That outing was his first time running for an election.

Last year, he sought addition to the Presidential ballot via nomination by local authorities, saying he “hoped to be a break from the status quo”, but did not secure the required backing.