Elections2019: Candidate who campaigned without posters set to secure Meath seat

Gerard Taylor

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 55-year-old man who is missing in Dublin.

Gerard Taylor was last seen when he left his home in Sandyford at approximately 9am yesterday morning.

He is described as 6ft in height, of medium build with grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue jacket with a hood, green trousers and a navy blue cap.

Any information on Gerard’s whereabouts should be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 – 6665600 or via the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.