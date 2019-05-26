Man arrested after drugs worth €221,000 seized in Dublin

Sunday, May 26, 2019

A man in his late 40s has been arrested after a drugs seizure in Dublin last night.

Gardaí raided the house in Dunsink Green, Finglas at around 9.30pm as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime and the sale and supply of drugs.

Officers found cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cocaine with an estimated street value of €221,000.

They also seized a small amount of heroin, ecstasy and cigarettes were also taken with other drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested at the house. He is currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

#Elections2019: 19-year-old UCC student elected to Cork County Council

Sunday, 26/05/19 - 2:35pm

Gardaí ‘very concerned’ for safety of missing 14-year-old girl

Sunday, 26/05/19 - 2:25pm

Man arrested following Limerick shooting released without charge

Sunday, 26/05/19 - 2:05pm