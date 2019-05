Gardaí investigating a shooting incident in Limerick have released a man from custody.

The man, who is in his mid 20s, was arrested after shots were fired at a house on Hyde Road on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the front garden of a house at around 6:15pm.

A number of people were in the garden at the time, but nobody was injured.

The man was released without charge yesterday evening.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.