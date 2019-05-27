Gardaí searching for Limerick teenager missing since Friday

The head of a Gogglebox family and wife of a famous Nollywood actor has become Meath’s first-ever migrant county councillor.

Yemi Adenuga celebrating her election. Pic: Seamus Farrelly.

Well-known for her humorous comments on the hit TV show for the last four years, Yemi Adenuga has been elected as a Fine Gael councillor for the Navan electoral area in the local elections.

Yemi’s campaign manager was A-list Nigerian actor Deji Adenuga who has starred in over 200 movies in the last 25 years and splits his time between his home in Navan and film sets in Nigeria.

After a long career in broadcasting in her native country, Yemi moved to Ireland ‘for pastures new’ almost 20 years ago and became hugely involved in community projects.

She runs Heroes Global, an empowerment programme for young people to take them off the streets during school holidays and visits schools in the Exploring Options project to encourage students to think about a career years before they sit for their final exams.

She is also on the board of Cultur – a service which addresses migrant issues.

“I would never have thought of politics in times past but I’m doing a lot of work for the community already and when Fine Gael approached me, I thought why not -it would give me a bigger platform for the community.

“I’m the first migrant ever on the council and the feedback has been fantastic.”

“We’ve been on Gogglebox for the last four years and I like to think that we are the eyes and voice of the people on what is on the TV. “

Her husband is well used to female attention as an actor on both the TV and film screens but she says she is used to that.

“All day long he gets asked for autographs and pictures – I take a lot of the pictures myself,” she laughed.

“I made my mind up years ago that he’s mine and no-one else will ever get him so I don’t worry.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better campaign manager. He’s so supportive and I don’t think anyone has ever dropped so many leaflets through doors.”

“I’m delighted to be declared the first migrant councillor in Meath and I’m really looking forward to working with the council on issues that affect the people in the town and county.

“This is a victory not just for me but for all women and ethnic minorities.”