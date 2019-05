Limerick will get a directly elected mayor after the people in the city and county approved of the proposal in last week’s plebiscite.

The motion passed on a margin of 52.4% to 47.6%.

The yes vote was 38,122 against 34,573 no votes

[media=flourish]373476[/media]

This comes as Waterford rejected the proposal.

In Cork, it is still too close to call.