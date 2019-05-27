Elections2019: Limerick votes in favour of directly elected mayor

#Elections2019: Mairead McGuinness first MEP to be elected

Monday, May 27, 2019

Mairead McGuinness has been re-elected to the European Parliament on the first count after receiving 134,630 votes in the Midlands-North-West constituency.

The outgoing European Parliament Vice President was the only candidate to exceed the quota of 118,986 in the first count and is the first MEP to be elected in the country.

Her Fine Gael running mate Maria Walsh received 64,500 first preference votes.

Luke Ming Flanagan had the second highest first preference votes, with 85,034.

He is followed by Matt Carthy, who got 77,619 votes.

More to follow.

