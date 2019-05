Gardaí are looking for help to find a missing teenager in Limerick.

16-year-old Eric McLoughlin was last seen in the city on Friday at 9am.

Eric McLoughlin

He is described as being slim and around five foot seven inches tall with fair/brown hair that is short and shaved at the sides, and has blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing wine Nike tracksuit ends, a black/grey North Face jacket and Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Eric’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025-84833.